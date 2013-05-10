Super Seasoning

Courtesy of Scrumptious Pantry

In the Food Department here, many of the products we try every week are condiments—jams and jellies, oils and vinegars, sauces, pickles and relishes, spice blends and flavoring salts. It’s actually a huge field, and a hard one to stand out in because there are so many good products. I normally wouldn’t use a seasoning salt, as I have a huge arsenal of herbs and spices at home, but there is one exception that I’ve bought again and again. It’s made by a company called the Scrumptious Pantry that’s based in Chicago, but sources its products from family farms in Italy in addition to the Midwest and California, where the owner used to manage a biodynamic winery.

Of course, it makes me feel good to know that the salt comes from a good place, but what I really love is the fresh, vibrant flavor that gets Italy just right. Whether you’re seasoning porchetta or bistecca, or just sprinkling the Herbed All-Purpose Salt on olive oil-roasted carrots and potatoes, its balance of salt, sage, rosemary, bay, lemon and garlic is just right; there's nothing musty about it. The salts are available at specialty food shops or by mail order from thescrumptiouspantry.com.

