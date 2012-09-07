Super-Quick Turnovers

This elegant interpretation of fruit danish combines purple plums with sugar and cardamom before baking them into neat puff pastry pockets. / © Hallie Burton

Food & Wine's senior recipe developer, Grace Parisi, is a Test Kitchen superstar. In this series, she shares some of her favorite recipes to make right now.

If you have puff pastry in your freezer and some ripe fruit, there's really no excuse NOT to have dessert. All it takes is 15 minutes to roll out and cut the dough, slice some fruit and tuck it into the pastry. Thirty minutes later, it's baked and bubbling and awesome with some vanilla bean ice cream and a glass of chilled, sparkling moscato. SEE RECIPE »

Related: The Ultimate Summer Fruit Desserts

Fantastic Fruit Desserts

10 Fast Dessert Recipes