Super-Fancy Easter Chocolate to Buy This Year

Courtesy of La Maison du Chocolat

Our new favorite Easter character from La Maison du Chocolat is a chocolate goose.

F&W Editors
April 03, 2015

No one at F&W has anything against chocolate rabbits and eggs—we go through dozens (okay, hundreds) of pieces of chocolate over the Easter holiday. But check out our new favorite Easter character from La Maison du Chocolat. He's a chocolate goose, and he's ready to go, with a white chocolate scarf wrapped around his neck (sometimes it's chilly on Easter Sunday) and several exquisite milk chocolate suitcases packed with praline eggs. What a great, elegant way to celebrate the holiday. Happy Easter! From $45, lamaisonduchocolat.com.

