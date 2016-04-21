Super-Depressing Study Links Alcohol Consumption with Stomach Cancer

Sometimes we get to report great news, like how the agave in tequila could help fight osteoporosis and how drinking four bottles of wine a day could be the secret to living into your 100s. Sadly, we have no such good news today. It’s our distinct displeasure to share a new report from the World Cancer Research Fund, which connects alcohol consumption with the risk of contracting stomach cancer.

After a research team from Imperial College London analyzed 89 different studies from around the world, a panel of scientists concluded that drinking about three drinks per day increases the rick of stomach cancer, particularly in men, smokers, and ex-smokers.

To add insult to injury, researchers found that eating 50 grams of processed meat per day (think two slices of bacon or less than one hot dog) also increases the chance of getting stomach cancer by 18 percent.

There is a silver lining to the study, though. Researchers found some evidence that eating citrus fruits could reduce the risk of stomach cancer. So, the lime and the tequila in a margarita cancel each other out, right?

