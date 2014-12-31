For a Super-Affordable Champagne Impostor, Look to New Mexico

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

When it comes to bubbles, Best New Chef 2014 Walker Stern of Brooklyn’s Battersby eschews pricey Champagne for Gruet, a much more affordable line of méthode champenoise sparkling wines made in New Mexico. “The wines taste like Champagne but they’re really cheap—at least, they’re way less expensive than Champagne,” Stern says. “They make a few different kinds like a blanc de blanc, a blanc de noirs and one with wild yeast strains. They’re all good.”

