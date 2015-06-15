Summer Barbecue Inspiration: 6 Chefs on Their Ultimate Burger Recipes

For many of us, summer is all about grilling—fire pits on the beach, hibachis in the park and big backyard barbecues. Burgers are often at the center of it all. For June’s #HowISummer issue, we asked a few of our favorite chefs and food superstars to tell us what, to them, makes the ultimate burger recipe. Some gave us new twists on toppings while others have us re-embracing classics. See their answers, below.

Wesley Genovart, Solo Farm & Table, Londonderry, VT

"I like a Shake Shack-style burger: two thin beef patties on a squishy bun. I top mine with kimchi, thick-cut bacon and spicy sauce."

Gail Simmons, Top Chef

"My ideal is a brisket burger: a combo grind of brisket and sirloin, a little horseradish, a slice of beefsteak tomato, full sour pickle slices and spicy brown mustard on a braided challah bun."

Sarah Schafer, Irving Street Kitchen, Portland, OR

"For me, it's grass-fed double patties with double cheese, hatch pepper relish and thin crispy fries under the bun."

Camille Becerra, Navy, New York City

"My ultimate burger is topped with aged cheddar, Billionaire's Bacon (bacon caramelized with brown sugar) and garlicky dill pickles."

Debi Mazar and Gabriele Corcos, Extra Virgin

"We call it the Super Tuscan: grass-fed beef mixed with egg yolk, Parmesan, onion and parsley. Then we top it with a generous slice of lardo di colonnata and Debi's caramelized onions.”

