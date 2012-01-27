Succulent Asian Spiced Duck Burgers

Justin Chapple
January 27, 2012

 

 Asian Spiced Duck Burgers

Asian Spiced Duck Burgers

 

Every now and then the Test Kitchen comes across a recipe that sounds so good it’s like we’re obligated to try it. This week, we discovered Asian Spiced Duck Burgers (left) from Napa’s Robert Sinskey Vineyards. Duck breast and pork shoulder are freshly ground into a rich-tasting, juicy blend of meat that pairs perfectly with flavors like Chinese five-spice, garlic and shallots. Served on tender brioche buns, the grilled burgers are topped with a tangy Asian-style slaw, which gets its kick from fish sauce, lime juice and sambal oelek—a super spicy chili garlic sauce. The recipe can be found here, but for something just as interesting and equally delicious, try Steven Raichlen’s Thai Tuna Burgers with Ginger-Lemon Mayonnaise.

