Stylish Sabers for Opening Champagne

There’s no more dramatic way to open a bottle of sparkling wine than with a saber. Here, three top design houses that are offering beautiful blades.

Kaufman Mercantile

This saber is made in Italy by a tool-making family that has been in business since the early 1900s. Its blade is fabricated from high-carbon stainless steel. ($98)

Menu A/S

The renowned industrial designer Karim Rashid created this saber for the Danish company Menu A/S. It’s formed from a single piece of polished stainless steel. ($150)

Georg Jensen

Georg Jensen offers a seamless, totally blunt saber with a gorgeous mirror finish. ($200)

Related: Ultimate Champagne Guide

How to Open a Bottle of Champagne

Delicious Champagne Cocktails