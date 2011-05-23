A Style-Minded Cocktail Collaboration

© Crafted

The Sidebar Project: cabinet and cocktail glasses

Anna and Andrew Hellman of Teroforma and Darin Montgomery and Trey Jones of Urbancase had design-savvy home mixologists in mind when they dreamed up the Sidebar Project, a liquorcabinet with its own complementary barware set. Making its debut at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair, the piece is the first in a new collaborative program, Crafted. The idea behind Crafted is to have established design studios step out of their area of focus and work with Teroforma to create new concepts for the home. The Sidebar Project, was born from a conversation the four designers had about how tough it is to design when you don't know the context of where your piece will "live" as well as a mutual appreciation for a well made cocktail. For the collaboration, Urbancase designed the retro-style cabinet with a decorative motif that reappears as the cuts in Teroforma’s cut-crystal tumblers and cocktail glasses. At ICFF, the designers gave away drink recipes specific to each Sidebar cocktail glass. Click here for more cocktail ideas.



