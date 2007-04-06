Stupid Food Tricks

Ray Isle
April 06, 2007

One of the pleasures of working at F&W is that there are often oddball food items that have been set out for tasting in the kitchen. Today's foray into pointless food weirdness? The Grapple. Some company in Washington State is producing Fuji apples that taste like grapes. (They've either been soaked or injected or blasted or who knows what with "natural and artificial grape flavor," and I don't know about you, but if there's one thing I love to ingest, it's artificial grape flavor.) Anyway, because I am fearless, I tasted one. It tastes...like a quasi-grape-flavored apple. Skipping the obvious questions—like, what kind of lunatic came up with this idea?—it does make one wonder: If you ferment a Grapple, do you get cider or wine?Man. Food science. Improving our lives immeasurably, every single day. 

