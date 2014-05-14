A Stunning $17 White Burgundy

When they’re made with care, entry-level Burgundies can drink like they cost twice the price.
Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.
Who: Chad Zeigler, head sommelier at RN74 in San Francisco.
What: 2012 Bernard Moreau Bourgogne Blanc
Why: This wine is not only sourced from 15- to 20-year-old Chardonnay vines in the village of Chassagne-Montrachet, it’s made with the same care and attention to detail as the wines from the producer’s more prestigious vineyards. “The 2012 vintage created wines of intense concentration, so there is a little more richness than your typical Bourgogne Blanc,” says Zeigler. “It’s a good match for shellfish and lighter fish dishes.”
