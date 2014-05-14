A Stunning $17 White Burgundy

Here, wine experts reveal their favorite bottles costing less than $17. Many of the selections are lesser known but absolutely worth the search.

Who: Chad Zeigler, head sommelier at RN74 in San Francisco.

What: 2012 Bernard Moreau Bourgogne Blanc

Why: This wine is not only sourced from 15- to 20-year-old Chardonnay vines in the village of Chassagne-Montrachet, it’s made with the same care and attention to detail as the wines from the producer’s more prestigious vineyards. “The 2012 vintage created wines of intense concentration, so there is a little more richness than your typical Bourgogne Blanc,” says Zeigler. “It’s a good match for shellfish and lighter fish dishes.”

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Best Online Wine Shops

World's Best Wine-Tasting Experiences

Bargain Wines