Strawberries May Help Prevent Type 2 Diabetes, Says Study

Scientists have discovered a new reason to hit the farmers’ market this summer. The February issue of Molecular Nutrition & Food Nutrition reported that strawberries may improve insulin resistance.

The study tested 21 adults with insulin resistance, a condition that can gradually lead to type 2 diabetes. Participants ate a meal high in carbohydrates and fats, along with a drink that contained various amounts of freeze-dried whole strawberry powder. The results: People who drank more strawberry powder required less insulin to metabolize their meals.

Researchers think pigments called anthocyanins are responsible for this beneficial effect, and there are other good reasons to eat strawberries: They’re low in sugar and full of vitamins, and, of course, they’re delicious—even if you don’t submerge them in zabaglione.

