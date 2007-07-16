Stocking Up My Pantry

Up until last week, I was living in a tiny studio apartment with virtually no kitchen: two electric burners, a toaster oven, a dorm-size refrigerator and no pantry space. So to say I was limited in my cooking would be an understatement, though I did find an odd sense of joy when I figured out how far I could stretch the limits of that kitchen (baby-back ribs was probably my best). Now that I am living in an apartment with a real kitchen, I can finally stock up my pantry so that I can always whip something up. It might be strange just how excited that makes me, but I've been dreaming of a pantry (and an oven) for so long! Here are the basics I like to keep on hand at all times:



- anchovies packed in oil

- capers

- vinegars (red wine, sherry, apple cider, rice)

- oils (extra-virgin olive, canola, sesame)

- soy sauce

- fish sauce

- canned beans (Cento-brand chickpeas are my favorite)

- tomato paste, puree and whole tomatoes

- Italian tuna packed in olive oil

- pasta (a few different shapes, but gemelli is my favorite)

- nuts (walnuts, almonds, pine nuts-I actually keep these in the freezer but still consider them a pantry staple)

- dried fruit (cherries and golden raisins)

- all-purpose flour

- sugar (granulated, powdered, light and dark brown)

- rice (arborio, basmati)

- red pepper flakes

- low-sodium organic chicken broth (Pacific brand)

- semisweet and bittersweet chocolate (a few bars for baking)



