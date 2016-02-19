Sting's Wine Earns a Spot Among Italy's Best

Sting's Tuscan winery Il Palagio just earned a spot at the prestigious OperaWine, an international Wine Spectator event that aims to showcase 100 of the best producers in Italy. The April tasting will serve as the kick-off for Verona's massive VinItaly expo this spring, and while the full list of participants isn't out yet, last year's lineup included quite a few legendary names, such as Gaja and Bruno Giacosa.

Il Palagio wowed the experts with Sister Moon, a blend of Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon that takes its name from a track on Sting's 1987 solo album, ...Nothing Like of the Sun. “We’re very proud that the wine has been recognized,” he told the Italian paper Corriere della Sera (according to The Telegraph). “It’s full-bodied, with hints of black pepper, liquorice and blackberries.”

How did Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, get started making wine? Read about Il Palagio's early days in this 2007 feature from the F&W archives.

Sister Moon is available for around $50 in the U.S. And in case you'd like to compare it to the song:

(h/t The Drinks Business)