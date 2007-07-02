Sticky, Chewy, Messy, Gooey: My Favorite New Dessert Cookbook

I am mad for Jill O'Connor's new cookbook, Sticky, Chewy, Messy, Gooey. The name says it all--everything you could want out of a dessert! Not only are the recipes great but the book design and photos are adorable. I tested her Not-So-Angelic Angel Pie, an over-the-top giant chocolate chip and walnut pavlova topped with heaping clouds of whipped cream and sweet, juicy strawberries. A real crowd pleaser. As was her All-Grown-Up S'mores, rich chocolate mousse in a graham cracker crust topped with billowy Fluff-infused meringue that gets toasted to create a golden brown marshmallow topping. Both were delicious and exactly what the title promised.