Steven Soderbergh Wants You to Drink Singani, the Magic Mike of Spirits

“Like they say in Magic Mike, you don’t find the thong, the thong finds you,” director and producer Steven Soderbergh says in regards to how he came to own Singani 63, his bottling of singani, a Bolivian spirit distilled from Muscat of Alexandria grapes. He wasn’t looking to back a spirit, but while filming Che, he tasted singani and knew he had to get it imported into the U.S.

Before singani, Soderbergh drank vodka. But singani’s lightly fruity aroma, easy drinkability and (according to him) hangover-free consequences quickly converted him into a singani devotee. He also liked how the drink made him feel: “more of a head high than a body drunk,” he says. Now that he has successfully gotten the national spirit of Bolivia into the states, he vows to make it the “next thing you need to have.”

He’s tapped top bartenders like Jim Meehan and Simon Ford to work with the spirit and get it into the market. And he has dreams of a viral marketing campaign in which an unsuspecting man is bombarded by Singani 63 advertisements all day only to come home to find Soderbergh sitting on his couch sipping singani on the rocks. His directorial instincts might be of use when it comes to advertising, but his passionate enthusiasm for the spirit is what will actually get people to try it.

On the rocks, it’s smooth with notes of lychee and white flowers, and an almost papaya-like finish. It’s easy. But it also lends itself to cocktails like margaritas or daiquiris. Soderbergh sees it as a cool, niche gin, tequila or rum replacement in drinks. In terms of Soderbergh’s works, it could indeed be compared to Magic Mike. It’s a crowd-pleaser—whether you’re a group of ladies looking for a girls’ night out or a critic looking for a subtle character study or Matthew McConaughey looking for something to sip on in between bongo sessions. Will it be the next classic? The next Godfather? Probably not, but it will certainly make for a fun night.

