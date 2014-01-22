Steak House Cocktails

Bartenders are reviving classic cocktails with modern techniques and local liquors.

Chelsea Morse
January 22, 2014

New-Fangled Old-Fashioned At New York's American Cut, bartenders first fill the glasses for their old-fashioneds with the aromatic smoke from a scorched maple plank. americancutsteakhouse.com

Cocktails for a Crowd Classic cocktails like Manhattans, Negronis and Boulevardiers are served in bottles for up to five people to share at Portland, Oregon's Tasty n Alder. tastyntasty.com

Locavore Liquors Atsby vermouth, distilled near the southern tip of Manhattan, and Brooklyn-made Greenhook Gin shake up the Local martini at Costata in New York. costatanyc.com

Barrel-Aged Spirits Barrel-aged gin from local distillery Batch 206 lends a woodsy note to the gimlet at Miller's Guild in Seattle. millersguild.com

Olives with a Twist Guests choose either pepper Jack or Maytag blue cheese to stuff the olives garnishing Boston Chops' martinis. bostonchops.com

