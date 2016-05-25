This Startup Wants to Be the Airbnb of Home-Cooked Food

Most of us prefer home-cooked food to takeout, but life doesn't always afford us the time to flex our culinary skills. Unsurprisingly, there's a startup that thinks it has a solution: ordering food from your neighbors.

Menu Next Door, which recently raised $2 million in funding from a variety of sources, has a simple premise: You use an app to either buy homemade food from people in your area or to sell home-cooked food yourself. Following companies like Airbnb and Uber, Menu Next Door wants to use a simple software platform to facilitate face-to-face transactions.

While the app is currently only available in Paris and Brussels, with London to launch soon, the company is growing fast. Currently, there are 900 chefs on the platform and 110,000 users. But since Menu Next Door doesn't buy food or cook it, and the company doesn't have to manage a fleet of delivery persons, this is the sort of thing that can scale quickly. The meals themselves cost around $11 per person, and customers typically order them a day or two in advance.

To pick up the homemade meals, customers must pay a visit to the cook's own kitchen. "At first, it seemed awkward going to someone's home to pick up food," Tech Crunch's Romain Dillet writes, "but when you realize that everybody signed up for this, things get easier."