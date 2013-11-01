A Star Photographer's Elegant Fall Gathering

Photographer and trained cook Nicole Franzen, of the blog La Buena Vida, hosts an intimate fall rooftop party starring F&W recipes—and captures the results.

My friends and I wanted to get together outside before it got too cold out. This was the last hurrah on our friend Kristy's roof until spring comes. We hosted the party on a Saturday afternoon and decided to serve small bites so people could pick and choose what they wanted. Along with some of our entertaining standbys, we served these dishes from the November issue of Food & Wine: Layered Citrus Salad, Carrot Salad with Mushrooms and Herbs, Spinach-and-Artichoke Galette and Creamed Kale Toasts. Click through the F&W Entertaining slideshow to see Franzen's fall party.

