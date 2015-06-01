Star Chefs Share Their Favorite (RED) Foods

For the month of June, chefs around the world will band together in support of the Eat (RED) Drink (RED) Save Lives campaign to raise money for The Global Fund to fight AIDS. In anticipation, we asked three of (RED)’s global culinary ambassadors: Which red food or drink best represents who you are as a chef?

Dominique Ansel

“A glass of Cabernet. It’s very good with chocolate or even as a sorbet.”

April Bloomfield

“Strawberries. I love them with a bit of balsamic vinegar, sugar, lemon and vodka over vanilla ice cream.”

Mario Batali

“A tomato. I like it sliced thick and served on toasted brioche with crisp pancetta, arugula and a slather of black pepper aioli.”

