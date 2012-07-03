Star Chefs Bake for a Cause

Courtesy of Locanda Verde On Saturday, July 7th, some of New York's most talented chefs and pastry chefs will contribute to what promises to be a spectacular bake sale. Cookies for Kids' Cancer, an incredible organization founded by a mom who lost her son to neuroblastoma, will be selling treats from Momofuku Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi, Red Rooster’s Deborah Racicot, ABC Kitchen’s Dan Kluger and Locanda Verde's Karen Demasco among others. Though the group hosts sales to benefit pediatric cancer treatment and research all over the country, this one will be takes place from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. In East Hampton's Amagansette Square. Can't attend? You can still donate, buy cookies online or even host your own bake sale for the organization by visiting cookiesforkidscancer.org.

Courtesy of Locanda Verde On Saturday, July 7th, some of New York's most talented chefs and pastry chefs will contribute to what promises to be a spectacular bake sale. Cookies for Kids' Cancer, an incredible organization founded by a mom who lost her son to neuroblastoma, will be selling treats from Momofuku Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi, Red Rooster’s Deborah Racicot, ABC Kitchen’s Dan Kluger and Locanda Verde's Karen Demasco among others. Though the group hosts sales to benefit pediatric cancer treatment and research all over the country, this one will be takes place from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in East Hampton's Amagansette Square. Can't attend? You can still donate, buy cookies online or even host your own bake sale for the organization by visiting cookiesforkidscancer.org.