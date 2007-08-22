Stale Bread? Soak It in Water.

I was developing a frittata recipe yesterday and needed some crusty bread to serve with it. (Really, how can you serve eggs without bread?) The only thing at hand was one-half of a sad baguette (and a cheap one at that) in the freezer. A quick pop in the microwave thawed it just fine, but of course yielded a limp loaf. I quickly ran it under the tap until it was wet, but not soggy, and then popped it into a 350° oven for about 10 minutes. What emerged was a super-crusty, tender baguette that tasted totally fresh-from-the-bakery—so much so that all the editors said they loved the bread, but the frittata was just OK.



