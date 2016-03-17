For St. Patrick's Day, Turn Your Guinness into Bread

Sure, you could drink that last can of Guinness—or you could turn it into bread. In their new book, Big Flavors from a Small Kitchen (Mitchell Beazley, 2015), Chris Honor and Laura Washurn Hutton have a recipe for doing just that. This simple, savory, cheesy quick bread is remarkably tender and incredibly flavorful. Full of funky blue cheese and crunchy seeds, it makes for a great afternoon snack or the perfect nibble to enjoy with a pint this St. Patrick's Day.

Here's how to make it:

Blue Cheese, Guinness and Sunflower Seed Quick Bread

Active 10 min; Total 1 hr 30 minutes

Makes one 10-inch loaf

3 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

4 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. sugar

1 ¾ cups Guinness

4 ½ oz. blue cheese, crumbled

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. roasted salted sunflower seeds

2 Tbsp. pepitas

Flaky sea salt

Preheat the oven to 325°. Spray a 10-by-5-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, sift the flour together with the baking powder, salt and sugar. Add the Guinness to the bowl along with the blue cheese and ½ cup of the sunflower seeds and stir with a rubber spatula until just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and top with the pepitas and the remaining 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, until the loaf is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Transfer the bread to a rack and cool for 20 minutes, then turn the loaf out onto the rack and cool completely.

MAKE AHEAD

The loaf can be wrapped in aluminum foil and stored at room temperature for up to 3 days.