St. Lucia Guide: Where to Find Perfect Poached Eggs and Gwyneth Paltrow's Favorite Salad

F&W's travel experts searched the globe for the year's best eating experiences. Here, four essential spots in St. Lucia.
Boucan
At Hotel Chocolat's restaurant, cocoa infuses the dishes, from the poached eggs and chocolate banana bread to the nine-component dessert plate. Rabot Estate, Soufri è re; hotelchocolat.com
Great Room
For his new post at the Viceroy, chef Jacques Chretien flies in cheese and foie gras from Paris. Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of his heirloom-tomato salad. Val des Pitons, Soufrière; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com
The Naked Fisherman Beach Bar & Grill
Craig Jones, St. Lucia's best-known chef, makes fish with curry, as well as perfect grilled spiny lobster. Smugglers Cove Dr., Cap Estate; capmaison.com
Capella
At this luxe hotel, a personal assistant tends to all your needs, and stashes drinks like soursop juice in a complimentary minibar. Doubles from $299; capellahotels.com
