St. Lucia Guide: Where to Find Perfect Poached Eggs and Gwyneth Paltrow's Favorite Salad

F&W's travel experts searched the globe for the year's best eating experiences. Here, four essential spots in St. Lucia.

Boucan

At Hotel Chocolat's restaurant, cocoa infuses the dishes, from the poached eggs and chocolate banana bread to the nine-component dessert plate. Rabot Estate, Soufri è re; hotelchocolat.com

Great Room

For his new post at the Viceroy, chef Jacques Chretien flies in cheese and foie gras from Paris. Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of his heirloom-tomato salad. Val des Pitons, Soufrière; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

The Naked Fisherman Beach Bar & Grill

Craig Jones, St. Lucia's best-known chef, makes fish with curry, as well as perfect grilled spiny lobster. Smugglers Cove Dr., Cap Estate; capmaison.com

Capella

At this luxe hotel, a personal assistant tends to all your needs, and stashes drinks like soursop juice in a complimentary minibar. Doubles from $299; capellahotels.com

Related: Caribbean Travel Guide

Andrew Zimmern's Favorite Caribbean Restaurants

Puerto Rico Travel Guide