Sriracha Addicts Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Good news for Sriracha lovers: The hot sauce company's Southern California factory will not be relocating after all.

F&W Editors
June 02, 2014

Good news for Sriracha lovers: The hot sauce company's Southern California factory will not be relocating after all, which means you can stop stockpiling bottles in your basement. The Sriracha drought has been averted. Watch the complete report above, then celebrate with some of these incredible Sriracha-spiked recipes.

