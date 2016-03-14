Springy Recipes for Baby Artichokes

© Andrew Purcell

Amazing ideas for the adorable vegetable.

F&W Editors
March 14, 2016

Tiny, tender baby artichokes are cute, delicious and easier to prepare than their bigger, tougher brothers because you can eat them whole! Take advantage of baby artichoke’s short but tasty season with these great recipes.

1. Fried Baby Artichokes 

Frying brings out the artichokes’ sweetness. Plus, who doesn’t love something crispy and fried?

2. Herb-and-Lemon-Poached Baby Artichokes 

Aromatic and beautifully delicate, this is the perfect start to a gorgeous spring dinner.

3. Braised Baby Artichokes with Tomato Coulis 

This healthy, zippy Provencal classic is known as artichokes barigoule. Served over whole-grain brown rice or buckwheat couscous, it makes a lovely vegan main course.

4. Marinated Baby Artichokes with Dill and Fresh Ginger 

Eat these tangy artichokes as a snack, appetizer or side dish.

5. Baby Artichokes Stuffed with Crab Salad 

Barbara Lynch simmers baby artichokes in an aromatic white wine broth, then stuffs them with a juicy crab salad for a light starter.

6. Spaghetti with Artichokes and Pancetta 

Mario Batali sautés sliced baby artichokes with lardo or pancetta, then tosses them with spaghetti for an easy, wine-friendly pasta.

7. Shaved Baby Artichoke and Marinated Mushroom Salad 

© Andrew Purcell

This fresh and crunchy salad from blogger Julia Sherman features baby artichokes, celery and raw mushrooms tossed in an herb-packed vinaigrette and topped with shavings of Parmigiano cheese.

8. Spring Vegetable Barigoule 

© Madeleine Hill

It's classic, it's French and it's the perfect time of year for it.

9. Potato, Baby Artichoke and Mushroom Sauté 

Chef Daniel Patterson garnishes his comforting winter vegetable sauté with shavings of hard goat cheese.

 

