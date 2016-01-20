Spicy Chinese Recipes to Celebrate the Year of the Fire Monkey

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2016 isn’t just the Year of the Monkey—it’s the Year of the Fire Monkey. So this Chinese New Year, make your menu extra fiery with these deliciously spicy recipes.

1. Sichuan Peppercorn Shrimp

Stir-frying these shrimp with two kinds of chiles gives them all kinds of heat.

2. Dan Dan Noodles with Pickled Mustard Greens

The spicy soy-based sauce on these noodles is fantastically warming.

3. Martin Yan’s Wontons in Hot and Sour Sauce

Chef Martin Yan tosses these flavorful pork- and shrimp-filled wontons in a vinegary, spicy soy sauce; he also likes adding them to soup or frying them in oil until crispy.

4. Cold Peanut-Sesame Noodles

The secret to Andrew Zimmern's cold noodle recipe, inspired by the ones he had in China's Sichuan province, is the oil that gets drizzled on top. Made with chiles, Sichuan peppercorns and lots of spices, it is called Ma La ("numbing and spicy").

5. Spicy Stir-Fried Cucumbers with Shredded Chicken (above)

Cucumbers are often overlooked as a stir-fry ingredient, but they shouldn't be: They're tender, crisp and juicy.

6. Sichuan-Style Hot-and-Sour Cabbage

This spicy cabbage dish features stir-fried cabbage with plenty of Sichuan peppercorns and hot chiles.

7. Spicy Beef Chow Mein

These fiery chow mein noodles are packed with seared beef, healthy cabbage and crunchy snow peas.



