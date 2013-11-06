Spice-Roasted Carrots with Middle Eastern–Style Lentils with Côtes du Rhône

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (a 5-ounce glass has anywhere from 110 to 150 calories)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

Every once in a while, I have a dish at a restaurant that just sticks with me. That’s what happened when I tried the carrot shwarma from one of the country’s most exciting vegan restaurants, Vedge, in Philadelphia. Loosely inspired by that dish, I put carrots at the center of the plate, serving them with lentils and tangy but very-not-vegan yogurt.

Vegetables are notoriously hard to pair with wine but the spices in this dish are lovely with a fruity and spicy Côtes du Rhône.

Spice-Roasted Carrots with Middle Eastern–Style Lentils

Time: 45 Minutes

Servings: 2

CARROTS

8 small to medium carrots (3/4 pound), scrubbed

Salt

1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cumin

Freshly ground pepper

LENTILS

3/4 cup dried black lentils

1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 red onion, halved lengthwise then thinly sliced crosswise

Salt

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon each of cinnamon, coriander and cumin

Freshly ground pepper

Juice of half a lemon

1/4 cup cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup plain full-fat yogurt

1. PREPARE THE CARROTS Preheat the oven to 450°. In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the carrots until they can be just pierced with a fork, about 10 minutes. Drain and wipe out the saucepan.

2. Transfer the carrots to a baking sheet and toss with the olive oil and spices. Season with salt and pepper and roast the carrots for about 15 minutes, until nicely browned and tender.

3. MEANWHILE, PREPARE THE LENTILS In the medium saucepan, cover the lentils by 1 inch with water and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 18 minutes. Drain the lentils, reserving ½ cup of the cooking liquid; season with salt.

4. In a deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and season generously with salt; cook over moderate heat, stirring frequently until deeply browned, about 15 minutes. Add the garlic and spices and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the lentils and reserved cooking liquid and cook until heated through. Stir in the lemon juice and 1/4 cup cilantro.

5. Spoon the lentils onto plates and dollop with the yogurt. Top the lentils and yogurt with the carrots, garnish with more cilantro and serve.

Wine A fruity Côtes du Rhône, such as 2010 Domaine Les Aphillanthes.

One serving 434 cal, 15 gm fat, 2.6 gm sat fat, 60 gm carb, 24 gm fiber, 17 gm protein.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

