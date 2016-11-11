Speculation Grows Over Donald Trump's Future White House Chef

As we start counting down the days (70, if you're curious) until Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, there are some interesting questions that still remain unanswered—like: Who will be tapped for Trump's cabinet? Will the Senate do anything about Merrick Garland's appointment to the Supreme Court? And who will serve as Donald Trump's White House Chef?

This morning, the Washingtonian published a speculative list of contenders for the Executive Chef gig at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The shortlist of culinary prospects includes big names such as David Burke (who heads up restaurants all over the country, including BLT Prime at Trump International), Jean Georges-Vongerichten (who catered Trump's third wedding and whose restaurant is in Trump Tower), Joe Isidori (Trump's former personal chef turned burger-and-milkshake magnate), as well as current White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford, who has served under both the Bush (W.) and Obama administrations.

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania - departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia! pic.twitter.com/jQTQYBFpdb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2016

It's no secret that Donald Trump has very particular preferences when it comes to food. He's a huge fan of McDonald's—"A fish delight sometimes, right?" he rhapsodized earlier this year during a CNN Town Hall. "The Big Macs are great. The Quarter Pounder. It's great stuff."—and the New York Times notes that Trump's affection for fast food and casual restaurants knows no boundaries. "He is a lover of diner fare and fast food grub, of overcooked steaks ("It would rock on the plate, it was so well done," his longtime butler once observed) and the bland nourishment of Americana," Washington-based politics reporter Ashley Parker wrote this summer. "He prefers burgers and meatloaf, Caesar salads and spaghetti, See's Candies and Diet Coke. And he shuns tea, coffee, and alcohol."

No word either way on taco trucks, though we do know Trump enjoys a ceremonial taco bowl every so often.

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

As for more lofty dining establishments, the billionaire has his favorites, especially in New York and LA. Trump tells Travel + Leisure that his favorite place to dine in Los Angeles is The Ivy—"At The Ivy there's a beautiful outdoor terrace, though I usually sit inside," he said. "Order the prime rib." And in 2008, he told T that he loves dining in—in his tower, that is, at Jean Georges, "Jean Georges in the Trump International Hotel & Tower on Central Park West is always fantastic."