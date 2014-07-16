Spectacular Bloody Marys from a Star Chef

Chef Gavin Kaysen's restaurant, Merchant, opens later this year in Minneapolis. Here, he shares his outrageously delicious tomato water Bloody Mary recipe.

Tomato Water Bloody Marys

In a colander set over a bowl, sprinkle 1 1/2 pounds sliced tomatoes with 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Let stand for 1 hour. Press the tomatoes lightly. In a cocktail shaker, combine 3/4 cup of the resulting tomato water with 1/2 cup tomato juice, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons vodka, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 2 tablespoons dill pickle juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons grated horseradish, 1 pinch of pepper and 2 dashes each of Worcestershire sauce and Tabasco. Stir and pour into 2 ice-filled glasses; garnish with herb sprigs and serve.

Peach-Thyme Ice Cubes

In a food processor, puree 1 1/4 pounds pitted and quartered peaches with 1 cup water, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice and 1 teaspoon thyme leaves. Pour into 2 ice cube trays and freeze. Serve in white sangria or sparkling wine.

