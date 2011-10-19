Spanish Value Wines—Before the Price Spikes

© Courtesy of Encarna Méndez.

A vineyard in Spain's RÍas Baixas region.Spain's grape prices are up 15 to 20 percent from last year, Bloomberg reports, suggesting that wines produced in 2011 will be pricier than average. As an easy precaution, you can stock up on value bottles from previous vintages now. Here are five excellent, $15-and-under Spanish wines featured in the new F&W Wine Guide 2012.



2010 Luzón Verde ($9)

Aging without oak keeps the bold red-berry flavors in this organic Monastrell center stage—and the price low.



2010 Marqués de Cáceres Rioja Rosé ($10)

A hint of sweetness underscores this earthy, crisp rosé.



2009 Bodegas Nekeas Vega Sindoa Chardonnay ($14)

Silky baked pear and stone fruit mark this great-value white.



2010 Condes de Albarei Albariño ($15)

Its clean, minerally lemon-lime flavors aretangy and brisk.



2009 Emilio Moro Finca Resalso Ribera del Duero ($15)

An earthy red with firm tannins, spice and acidity that make it ideal for burgers, lamb or steak.



