Spanish-Style Baked Stuffed Clams

This is one of my favorite clam recipes, the more Spanish version of clams casino. I think of it as the most likely progenitor of that steak house and country club classic. I never heard of this as a Spanish dish until I started reading Penelope Casas's books when I got out of college. Anyone looking for some lusty, good old-school Spanish food should read her books. Anyway, I have made this dish for a long time, with much success. When poaching the clams I use a half bottle of a light, crisp white wine with some diced celery, carrot and onion. I bring it to a boil before loading in the cleaned and scrubbed clams. Pluck them out as soon as they open or you risk toughening the little beauties. Strain the broth and use it for soups and stews; it's fantastically oceanic and sweet-salty. SEE RECIPE »

See More of Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen Adventures

Related: Fish Recipes and Cooking Tips

Cooking with Clams

How to Shuck an Oyster or Clam