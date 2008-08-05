Spaniards Invent Electric Tongue

Ray Isle
August 05, 2008

I love Spain. Seems a scientist there has invented an electronic "tongue" which uses sensors to determine both grape variety and age in wine. What the Science Daily article doesn't go into is what, exactly, an electronic tongue looks like. Regardless, this tongue is a definite advance over earlier electronic tongues that could taste cholesterol levels in blood or cocaine in urine, much less pleasant jobs. And it makes a fine companion piece to the electronic nose, too.

