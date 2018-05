Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Melanie Acevedo

Spaghetti with Peanut Sauce

Conceived in 1995 in Rome, World Pasta Day aims to foster appreciation for pasta on every continent. This Spaghetti with Chicken and Thai Peanut Sauce, inspired by Thai satay sauce and tossed with bright scallions, makes an ultraflavorful case for global pasta fusion.

