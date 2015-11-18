Southern Living's Sweet Potato Casserole Will Stop Your Heart (But It Will Be Worth It)

We're partnering with our Time Inc. sister brands Cooking Light, Health, My Recipes, Real Simple, Southern Living and Sunset to bring you 60 days of amazing holiday video, with a new theme each week. Up now: Thanksgiving Sides.

Earlier this week, star chefs shared their favorite Thanksgiving sides. For many households, sweet potato casserole ranks high on that list. This ultra-decadent version from our sister publication Southern Living features crispy, buttery cornflakes, creamy mashed sweet potatoes, crunchy pecans and a warm, gooey marshmallow topping.