A Soon-to-Be-Legendary Wine Destination Opens in London

This spring, British oenophiles can sample decades-old Burgundies and unparalleled Rhône reds at Les 110 de Taillevent in London, the new wine bar offshoot of Paris’s iconic Taillevent restaurant. On offer: an extraordinary 110 wines by the glass, including many hard-to-find selections rarely poured for individual diners. The wine bar is the latest outpost in a long, storied restaurant history: Jane Sigal, F&W’s France correspondent and the author of the forthcoming book Bistronomy: Recipes from the Best New Paris Bistros, reminisces about the original Taillevent in Paris. “The thing for me that made it an icon is that at its height, it was the step before what fine dining restaurants became later: It was really about the owner, Jean-Claude Vrinat, who had an amazing partnership with his chef,” she says. “It was one of those restaurants that everyone had to go to. I saved up money to go there—I still have the menu hanging up on my wall. There were certain dishes that were classics, like the seafood boudin. Vrinat was super interested in wine; he was, throughout his entire lifetime, creating the cellar at Taillevent. He amassed these wines over a lifetime.” taillevent.com

The Taillevent Empire: A Timeline

14th century – The restaurant's namesake, Guillaume Tirel (nicknamed Taillevent—"wind-cutter"—for his long nose) writes Le Viandier, claimed to be the first known French cookbook.

1946 – André Vrinat opens Taillevent in Paris; the restaurant earns its first Michelin star two years later.

1962 – Vrinat's son Jean-Claude joins the restaurant and remains there for the following 46 years, earning the reputation as one of France’s greatest restaurateurs.

1985 – The New York Times calls Taillevent "one of the world's most luxurious bistros" and reports that they receive 30 to 40 letters daily from American diners begging for reservations.

2007 – The restaurant in the popular animated Pixar film Ratatouille about a rat who dreams of becoming a chef is modeled after a combination of Parisian restaurants Taillevent, Guy Savoy and Le Train Bleu.

2012 – Les 110 de Taillevent brasserie opens in Paris, boasting an astronomical 110 wines by the glass.

2015 – A London offshoot of Les 110 opens in Cavendish Square this summer.

