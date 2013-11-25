Sonja Finn's Favorite Book of Treats

Jordana Rothman
November 25, 2013

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Sonja Finn

The Book: The Savory Way by Deborah Madison, 1990

“I love the way Deborah Madison writes about food, and the ingredient combinations she comes up with,” says Finn. “I love this book in particular because it’s full of these little treats that you might make just for yourself. There’s a recipe in there for a nasturtium sandwich—just good bread, a little bit of butter and some nasturtiums—which is so precious.”

Related: Great Cookbook Gifts
Best Books for Food Lovers
Cookbook Authors' Best Recipes

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up