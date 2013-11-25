Sonja Finn's Favorite Book of Treats

Getting a chef to pick a favorite cookbook is like asking a parent to choose her most-loved child. But F&W pressed great cooks around the country to reveal their top picks of all-time.

The Chef: Sonja Finn

The Book: The Savory Way by Deborah Madison, 1990

“I love the way Deborah Madison writes about food, and the ingredient combinations she comes up with,” says Finn. “I love this book in particular because it’s full of these little treats that you might make just for yourself. There’s a recipe in there for a nasturtium sandwich—just good bread, a little bit of butter and some nasturtiums—which is so precious.”

