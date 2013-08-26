Soba Noodles with DIY Shrimp Tempura

Andrew Zimmern
August 26, 2013

Eating noodles is a regular part of my kitchen life, and not just pasta. Japanese noodle dishes, especially soba noodles, are one of my favorite treats. I love eating cool and refreshing zaru soba in the warm weather months, and I have included my favorite hot noodle recipe as well. Making them requires having a few pantry items like dashi, (bonito fish and kombu—seaweed—stock) on hand. Any of the specialty items can be obtained at your local Asian market. SEE RECIPE »

See More of Andrew Zimmern’s Kitchen Adventures

Related:
Japanese Recipes
Delicious Noodle Salads
Cool Food for Hot Weather

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up