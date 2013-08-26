Soba Noodles with DIY Shrimp Tempura

Eating noodles is a regular part of my kitchen life, and not just pasta. Japanese noodle dishes, especially soba noodles, are one of my favorite treats. I love eating cool and refreshing zaru soba in the warm weather months, and I have included my favorite hot noodle recipe as well. Making them requires having a few pantry items like dashi, (bonito fish and kombu—seaweed—stock) on hand. Any of the specialty items can be obtained at your local Asian market. SEE RECIPE »

