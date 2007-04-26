Soap Shaped Like an Egg Crate

Ratha Tep
April 26, 2007

Here's an odd-but-true fact: I love egg crates. One of the reasons I chose my last birthday spot was that one wall of its private room was lined with egg crate foam (cool-looking, and smart, too, I rationalized, if the party got super-packed). And of course, I think actual egg crates are still the most ingeniously designed items in any supermarket. So it's no wonder that I instantly marveled at Method's just-introduced Bloq beauty line, especially its Eternal Optimist and Go Getter bar soaps, which look, yes, like egg crates. Like the egg crate-inspired items before them (packing foam, mattress pads), the Bloq bumps (Eternal Optimist has 4, Go Getter has 16) serve a purpose—invigorating shower massages.

  

