Sneak Peek: Seamore’s Save-the-World Montauk Fish Burger

It’s already a great year to feel virtuous when you eat a burger. First came Locol, where the terrific cheeseburgers with Awesome Sauce—the brainchild of F&W Best New Chefs Roy Choi and Daniel Patterson—are upping the fast food game by catering to the community in underserved in South Central Los Angeles.

Now Michael Chernow, whom most people know as one of the Meatball Shop guys (tagline: We Make Balls), is bringing a Feel-Good-About-Everything Fish Burger to his Manhattan seafood restaurant Seamore’s. At Seamore’s, the specialty is sustainably caught fish and shellfish—featured in dishes like the spicy squid tacos and the blackened catfish. On Monday, February 29, Chernow will debut the Dock to Dish fish burger at his groovy new weekly dinner series, Montauk Mondays.

The burger, which was created by epic chef Eric Ripert, is made with all local, underutilized fish from the docks in Montauk. “The choices will change pretty much each week. But we expect to use a lot of skate, porgy, monkfish and and dogfish,” says Chernow. “All the fish is 100 percent traceable back to the vessel and captain.”

Seamore’s also found the ideal pairing for the pan-seared burger, which is piled high with shaved fennel, oven-roasted tomatoes and aioli, and served on a toasted brioche bun: Montauk Driftwood Ale, a great IPA from the guys at Montauk Brew Company.