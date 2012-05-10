Sneak Peek: NYC's Mission Chinese Food

Danny Bowien of Mission Chinese Food

Today, Food & Wine scored a preview of NYC's highly-anticipated Mission Chinese Food, a forthcoming branch of the acclaimed San Francisco pop-up of the same name. Mastermind and California nominee for this year's People's Best New Chef, Danny Bowien, dropped by the Test Kitchen with an armload of various Chinese-style dishes, including a tray of mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorn-coated chicken wings, Hot 'n' Sour Rib Tips with sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, and chili oil, and his SF standards like congee-style Westlake Porridge and spot-on Ma Po Tofu. Assistant Recipe Tester and Test Kitchen Teaser Justin Chapple was among many who couldn't stop raving about the signature smoky-tender Kung Pao Pastrami, and slivered chewy rice cakes with thrice-cooked bacon and bitter melon earned enthusiastic praise.

The food disappeared quickly. Needless to say, we're all eager to try the new Lower East Side location when it opens at 154 Orchard Street in about three weeks.

Until then, sate Chinese food cravings with these 10 amazing recipes.

