Snake River AVA

Idaho's Snake River Valley has been approved as an AVA by the US Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. This is a good thing for Idaho, of course, as it is now the only state with an approved AVA that (a) is bigger than both Connecticut and Delaware combined, and that (b) a portion of which was almost jumped over by Evel Knievel on a rocket-powered motorcycle back in 1972. Terroir? Hah. I got your terroir right here, pal.