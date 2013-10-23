A Smoked Salmon Rice Bowl with Riesling

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (a 5-ounce glass has anywhere from 110 to 150 calories)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

Smoked salmon is a great ingredient to keep around for quick and easy meals, but it seems special enough to serve with wine (unlike, say, turkey from the deli). I like a dry Riesling with this maki roll–inspired rice bowl: It’s a zippy counterpoint to the rich salmon, almost like a squeeze of lemon or lime. If you have already-cooked brown rice, this recipe comes together in just a few minutes.



Smoked Salmon and Avocado Rice Bowl

Active: 15 MIN; Total: 1 HR

2 servings

1/2 cup raw short-grain brown rice

Salt

4 ounces cucumber (1 small), thinly sliced into rounds

1/4 teaspoon sugar

1 Hass avocado, cut into 1/2-inch dice

Juice of half a lemon

One 3-ounce package thinly sliced smoked salmon

Sesame seeds and nori strips, for serving

1. In a small, heavy saucepan, combine the rice with 1 cup of water and a pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 40 minutes. Remove the rice from the heat and let steam for 10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, toss the cucumber slices with the sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. In another small bowl, toss the avocado with the lemon juice.

3. Scoop the rice into bowls. Arrange the cucumber, avocado and smoked salmon on top. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and strips of nori and serve.

Wine A zippy dry Riesling, like 2012 Clean Slate.

One serving 351 cal, 17 gm fat, 2 gm sat fat, 39 gm carb, 8 gm fiber, 13 gm protein.

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

Related: Fast Asian

Rice Dishes

Healthy Asian