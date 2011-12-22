Slow-Cooked Chicken for the Longest Night of the Year

© Lucy Schaeffer

Slow Cooker Chicken

Today is the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. Rather than mourn thebrief daylight hours, we suggest relishing the extra-long evening with Marcia Kiesel’s recipe for Slow Cooker Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic. The three-and-a-half-hour cooking time (with only 25 minutes of active prep) yields cozy, garlicky smells and results in a supertender, intensely comforting chicken stew.

