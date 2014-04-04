Slice Me Off a Piece of That Kit Kat Pizza

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let F&W do it for you. Here, four of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

The Quickest/Most Dangerous Way to Peel an Apple: Don’t try this at home, apple lovers. Chef Jasper van Ramshorst came up with the fastest way to peel an apple: Jam a power drill into the end of it, turn it on, hold a peeler against the apple and watch the peel unravel at high speed.

Kit Kat Pizzas: Two spots in Japan are currently offering dessert pizzas topped with Nestle’s new “bakeable” Kit Kats in custard pudding flavor. Also on the pizzas: mango, Gorgonzola and honey maple sauce. We could say we're surprised but really, what did Nestle think Japan was going to do with bakeable Kit Kats?

Foie Gras Martini: If you have six thirsty guests, over a pound of foie gras and a hankering for adventure, here’s a cocktail to try. Andre’s in Las Vegas makes a Marti-Gras Martini with pan-roasted foie gras, brandy, vodka, honey and vanilla. The mix is blended with ice, passed through a chinois and chilled for that icy, livery, thick drinking experience you've been craving.

Easter Candy Taco: For those who want to add a little Tex-Mex to their Easter brunch, Jessie Oleson (a.k.a. Cakespy) has created a dessert taco. She stuffs a crepe shell with ice cream, Easter candy like jelly beans (though diehard Easter fans will opt for mini Creme Eggs) and sweetened shredded coconut dyed green to look like grass.

Fish Roe-Stuffed Pizza: Pizza Hut’s newest contribution to Hong Kong is the Flying Fish Roe Salmon Cream Cheese Pizza. The roe and salmon-flavored cream cheese aren’t toppings—they’re in the crust, all set to unleash a gooey, cheesy, roe-y surprise at the end of each slice. This comes in two toppingways: Crayfish Seafood Deluxe (crayfish, scallops, shrimp, clams, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red onions and thousand island dressing) or Sausage, Pepperoni & Pomelo (sausage, pepperoni, cherry tomatoes, peaches [!], peppers, berry sauce [?] and pomelo).

