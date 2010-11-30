Skype with a Winemaker

© The Grand Dalles

The Grand Dalles Dry Riesling

Over the weekend a friend was complaining about how he hates to buy wine online because he misses having someone to discuss the wine with as he's making the purchase. Scott Elder and Stephanie LaMonica, the husband-and-wife team behind the new winery The Grande Dalles in Oregon, realized other wine lovers may share my friend’s frustration, so on Cyber Monday they kicked off a “Chat with the Winemaker” promotion via Skype. They are answering questions about growing, winemaking, tasting and what foods to pair with their recently released wines. Customers must buy three bottles of wine as part of the “Holiday Chat Pack” to participate in the 10-minute Skype session.



