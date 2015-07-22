Skip the Shucking and Grill Your Oysters

Fresh oysters on the half shell at home are great—unless you’re the shucker. Then fresh oysters on the half shell at home means exhausting, messy, potentially injurious work. We have a solution: For super-easy oyster prep, just chuck them on the grill. The shells will pop open when the oysters are done. Here, six buttery, briny recipes for grilled oysters.

1. Grilled Oysters with Spicy Tarragon Butter

Chef Bobby Flay tops his oysters with a blend of butter, tarragon and hot sauce.

2. Grilled Oysters with Spiced Tequila Butter

The perfect party snack, these oysters are drizzled with tequila-spiked spiced butter.

3. Grilled Oysters with Chorizo Butter

The tangy butter in this surf-and-turf-style recipe is studded with spicy chorizo.

4. Fire-Grilled Oysters with Green Garlic and Pastis Butter

The mingling of oyster juices with butter, herbs, chile and pastis makes these irresistibly slurpable.

5. Grilled Oysters with Tabasco-Leek Butter

Sweet, melted leeks are delicious with plump, smoky oysters.

6. Grilled Oysters with Fennel Butter

Fennel fronds give the butter in this recipe a delicious freshness.

Related: 19 More Oyster Recipes

America's Best Oyster Bars

How to Shuck Oysters