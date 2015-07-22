Skip the Shucking and Grill Your Oysters

July 22, 2015

Fresh oysters on the half shell at home are great—unless you’re the shucker. Then fresh oysters on the half shell at home means exhausting, messy, potentially injurious work. We have a solution: For super-easy oyster prep, just chuck them on the grill. The shells will pop open when the oysters are done. Here, six buttery, briny recipes for grilled oysters.

1. Grilled Oysters with Spicy Tarragon Butter 
Chef Bobby Flay tops his oysters with a blend of butter, tarragon and hot sauce.

2. Grilled Oysters with Spiced Tequila Butter 
The perfect party snack, these oysters are drizzled with tequila-spiked spiced butter.

3. Grilled Oysters with Chorizo Butter 
The tangy butter in this surf-and-turf-style recipe is studded with spicy chorizo.

4. Fire-Grilled Oysters with Green Garlic and Pastis Butter 
The mingling of oyster juices with butter, herbs, chile and pastis makes these irresistibly slurpable.

5. Grilled Oysters with Tabasco-Leek Butter 
Sweet, melted leeks are delicious with plump, smoky oysters.

6. Grilled Oysters with Fennel Butter 
Fennel fronds give the butter in this recipe a delicious freshness.

