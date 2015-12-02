Skip the House: 5 Gingerbread Cookies You Should Eat

Nothing embodies holiday cheer more than an ornately decorated gingerbread house. But gingerbread cookies aren't just fun to build with and pretty to look at—they're also crazy-delicious.
From spicy chocolate-gingerbread cookies to a terrific gluten-free version made with buckwheat, here are five amazing gingerbread cookies to enjoy now.
1. Chocolate-Gingerbread Cookies
"I was tired of basic gingerbread," says chef Matt Lewis, whose terrific cookies combine chocolate with spicy gingerbread.
2. Spiced Gingerbread Cookies
For a nice crunch, you can sprinkle the tops of the cookies with demrara sugar (a coarse, raw cane sugar) before baking.
3. Gingerbread Girls
These festive girl-shaped cookies are fun to both decorate and eat.
4. Gingerbread Cookies
What's the secret to these incredible cookies? The spicy dough is made with butter instead of shortening and corn syrup so that it tastes fresher than most gingerbreads.
5. Gluten-Free Buckwheat Gingerbread Cookies
Buckwheat flour adds earthy flavor and hearty texture to these deliciously soft cookies.