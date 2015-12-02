Skip the House: 5 Gingerbread Cookies You Should Eat

From spicy chocolate-gingerbread cookies to a terrific gluten-free version made with buckwheat, here are five amazing gingerbread cookies to enjoy now.

1. Chocolate-Gingerbread Cookies

"I was tired of basic gingerbread," says chef Matt Lewis, whose terrific cookies combine chocolate with spicy gingerbread.

2. Spiced Gingerbread Cookies

For a nice crunch, you can sprinkle the tops of the cookies with demrara sugar (a coarse, raw cane sugar) before baking.

3. Gingerbread Girls

These festive girl-shaped cookies are fun to both decorate and eat.

4. Gingerbread Cookies

What's the secret to these incredible cookies? The spicy dough is made with butter instead of shortening and corn syrup so that it tastes fresher than most gingerbreads.

5. Gluten-Free Buckwheat Gingerbread Cookies

Buckwheat flour adds earthy flavor and hearty texture to these deliciously soft cookies.