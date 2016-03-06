Skip Delivery, Make Your Own Egg Drop Soup

Why wait for delivery when you can make your own egg drop soup at home? From a classic version that every home cook should master to a refreshing recipe made with cucumber, here are seven excellent egg drop soups.

Everyone needs this basic recipe in their arsenal.

Chef Sang Yoon makes his delicious version with plenty of ginger and spinach.

Browning the turkey first adds depth of flavor to this soup.

Move over chicken noodle soup—this will be your new go-to.

Frozen edamame adds a fun and quick twist to this delicious warming soup.

Whisking the eggs into the soup at the last minute ensures a silky texture.

The addition of cucumber gives this classic winter soup a fresh flavor.