Skip Delivery, Make Your Own Egg Drop Soup

DIY the beloved Chinese restaurant staple.
Why wait for delivery when you can make your own egg drop soup at home? From a classic version that every home cook should master to a refreshing recipe made with cucumber, here are seven excellent egg drop soups.
1. Classic Egg Drop Soup
Everyone needs this basic recipe in their arsenal.
2. Spinach Egg Drop Soup
Chef Sang Yoon makes his delicious version with plenty of ginger and spinach.
3. Turkey and Egg Drop Soup
Browning the turkey first adds depth of flavor to this soup.
4. Chicken and Egg Drop Soup
Move over chicken noodle soup—this will be your new go-to.
5. Edamame Egg Drop Soup
Frozen edamame adds a fun and quick twist to this delicious warming soup.
6. Slow Cooker Chicken and Egg Drop Soup
Whisking the eggs into the soup at the last minute ensures a silky texture.
7. Egg Drop Soup with Cucumber Dill Salad
The addition of cucumber gives this classic winter soup a fresh flavor.