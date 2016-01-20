Skip the Cake, Eat a Trifle

Trifles—the show-stopping desserts made with layers of spongey cake and creamy custard—are easy to make ahead of time and great for a crowd.
From chocolaty to fruity, here are six amazing trifles.
1. Gingerbread and White Chocolate Mousse Trifle
This trifle is three desserts in one: mousse, gingerbread and caramel.
2. Italian Trifle with Marsala Syrup
Chef Fabio Trabocchi's creamy trifle gets delicious cinnamon-spice flavor thanks to the Sicilian fortified wine, Marsala.
3. Blood Orange and Chocolate Trifle
What's the secret to this healthy dessert? Bittersweet chocolate that has at least 70 percent cocoa; it has a deeper flavor and is higher in antioxidants.
4. Caramel-Pear-Cheesecake Trifle
This decadent dessert is a great way to use slightly underripe pears.
5. Chocolate-Cookie Crunch Trifle
Any kind of cookie works as a layer in this decadent and super-chocolaty trifle from Washington, DC, pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac.
6. Caramelized Pumpkin Trifle
Make this fantastic dessert with pumpkin bread or gingerbread.