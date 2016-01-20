Skip the Cake, Eat a Trifle

From chocolaty to fruity, here are six amazing trifles.

This trifle is three desserts in one: mousse, gingerbread and caramel.

Chef Fabio Trabocchi's creamy trifle gets delicious cinnamon-spice flavor thanks to the Sicilian fortified wine, Marsala.

What's the secret to this healthy dessert? Bittersweet chocolate that has at least 70 percent cocoa; it has a deeper flavor and is higher in antioxidants.

While the concept of a trifle may eternally remind us of Rachel's meat and whipped cream iteration on Friends, we have concocted a delicious version that may rival that memory. This decadent pear-and-caramel trifle is perfect for a party because it can be made a day ahead and it serves a crowd. CHRIS COURT

This decadent dessert is a great way to use slightly underripe pears.

© Christina Holmes

Any kind of cookie works as a layer in this decadent and super-chocolaty trifle from Washington, DC, pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac.

Make this fantastic dessert with pumpkin bread or gingerbread.