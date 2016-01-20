Skip the Cake, Eat a Trifle

Trifles—the show-stopping desserts made with layers of spongey cake and creamy custard—are easy to make ahead of time and great for a crowd.

F&W Editors
January 19, 2016

From chocolaty to fruity, here are six amazing trifles.

1. Gingerbread and White Chocolate Mousse Trifle

This trifle is three desserts in one: mousse, gingerbread and caramel.

2. Italian Trifle with Marsala Syrup

Chef Fabio Trabocchi's creamy trifle gets delicious cinnamon-spice flavor thanks to the Sicilian fortified wine, Marsala.

3. Blood Orange and Chocolate Trifle

What's the secret to this healthy dessert? Bittersweet chocolate that has at least 70 percent cocoa; it has a deeper flavor and is higher in antioxidants.

4. Caramel-Pear-Cheesecake Trifle

While the concept of a trifle may eternally remind us of Rachel's meat and whipped cream iteration on Friends, we have concocted a delicious version that may rival that memory. This decadent pear-and-caramel trifle is perfect for a party because it can be made a day ahead and it serves a crowd.

CHRIS COURT

This decadent dessert is a great way to use slightly underripe pears.

5. Chocolate-Cookie Crunch Trifle

© Christina Holmes

Any kind of cookie works as a layer in this decadent and super-chocolaty trifle from Washington, DC, pastry chef Tiffany MacIsaac.

6. Caramelized Pumpkin Trifle

Make this fantastic dessert with pumpkin bread or gingerbread.

